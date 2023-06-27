UAE astronaut shares new photo of Makkah from space

"Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Haj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection," Al Neyadi tweeted.

Photo: Al Neyadi/Twitter

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission on the International Space Station (ISS), shared an image of Makkah from space.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Al Neyadi tweeted, “Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Haj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection. May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity. Here’s a view of the holy site of Mecca that I captured yesterday.”

The Day of Arafat sees millions of pilgrims gather on and around Mount Arafat, near Makkah in Saudi Arabia, to perform prayers.

In April, Al Neyadi had shared a video clip showing night views of Makkah and Madinah from the ISS at an altitude of 400 km above the earth, on the occasion of the holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

