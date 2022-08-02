UAE authorities on alert after flash floods, heavy rains

Abu Dhabi: The Northern Emirates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday afternoon witnessed rain falls as authorities remained alert after being hit by heavy rain and flash floods.

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) took to Twitter and shared a video of water cascading down the mountains In Ras Al Khaimah, although there were no reports of major flooding.

The NCM has forecast rain and temperatures in the 20s, well below summer highs in the mid-40s.

The National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said that there may be strong winds and blowing dust in some areas.

We call on the distinguished public to be aware of the formation of cumulus clouds in some eastern & western regions of the country, which may be accompanied by rain of different intensity followed by active and dusty winds that might often be of strong density and speed.

#NCEMA pic.twitter.com/bnpEzkYwfs — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 1, 2022

The Ministry of Interior urged motorists to drive with caution.

وزارة الداخلية تدعو لأخذ الحيطة والحذر والتقيد بتعليمات السلامة والوقاية الصادرة من الجهات المختصة مع توقع أن تشهد بعض مناطق الجو حالة من عدم الاستقرار الجوي وأمطار ورياح متفاوتة الشدة تصاحبها الرعد والبرق احياناً خاصة في المناطق الشرقية والغربية بالدولة

On July 29, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced that seven Asian expatriates had been found dead as a result of the torrential rains that swept the country.

On Wednesday, July 27, large areas of the UAE witnessed a heavy rainstorm, which was followed by torrential rains and a rise in water levels that caused road closures and besieged residents. The government attempted to mobilise and shelter those affected and provide services and assistance to those in need.