UAE: Bangladeshi worker becomes millionaire after winning Mahzooz draw

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 14th October 2021 6:19 pm IST
32-year-old bankless Bangladeshi expat wins Dh 1 mn
Photo: Khaleej Times

Abu Dhabi: A 32-year-old United Arab Emirates-based Bangladeshi worker with zero bank balance has become a millionaire overnight as he won 1 million dirhams (Rs 2,01,97,385) in Dubai’s Mahzooz millionaire draw.

Abdul Khader, a crane operator in Dubai, was announced as the second winner of the 46th weekly draw, having found five out of six numbers in the draw, making him the 16th Mahzooz millionaire this year.

Abdul Khader moved to Dubai ten years ago and since then he has sent every dirham he earned to his family in Bangladesh.

Expressing his happiness, Abdul Khader told Khaleej Times, “I want to use a portion of my prize money to help my brother and father, who have been facing a lot of financial setbacks. Then, I’ll build a house and rent it out — that will ensure we have a steady stream of income for years to come.”

It is reported that Khader also plans to invest in a cattle farm back home. He has always been worried about the future, but this win from Mahzooz has now changed his life.

