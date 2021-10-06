UAE-based businessman Riyaz gifts 160-year-old pistol to Allu Arjun [PHOTOS]

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and bankable actors down south. Also known as ‘Stylish Star’, the actor has earned an immense fan following not just in India but across the world. With the flamboyant style and dancing skills, he has always been the talk of the town.

Allu Arjun recently visited UAE. His trip was made much more memorable when he received a pistol as a gift. Riyaz Kilton, a Malayalee businessman settled in UAE, surprised Arjun by gifting a 160-year-old pistol. He displayed fanboy moment by presenting the Pushpa star with a vintage gun.

Photos of Allu Arjun receiving the pistol are surfacing on social media. They were first shared by Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayabalan on his Twitter handle. Check out the pictures below.

A Malayalee businessman named Riyaz Kilton gifted 160 year old pistol to Icon StAAr #AlluArjun during his UAE visit. pic.twitter.com/Lio7LwlKSM — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 29, 2021

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo which received an overwhelming response and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in 2020. He is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa. He has signed a film each with directors Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva.