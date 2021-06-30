UAE-based Careem announces job vacancies in Gulf countries; check details

Dubai: Dubai-based ride-hailing company Careem, which is owned by Uber, has vacancies for over 100 positions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“Careem is recruiting continuously and has nearly doubled its team since mid-2020. We currently have 100 job openings in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar,” the company said in a statement.

“Careem began its remote recruitment efforts at the end of 2020, allowing us to tap into our global talent pool. Careem Engineering is specifically looking for a very specific pool of talent, some of which are located in Eastern Europe. The specific skills we are looking for are mobile engineers (IOS and Android) and background engineers in data science/machine learning,” the statement emphasised.

Earlier this month, Careem launched a two-month ‘office day’ pilot program that requires employees in the UAE to return to the office for one day each week. The UAE was specifically selected for the pilot project due to the successful progress it has made in its vaccination program, with more than 12 million injections of the COVID-19 vaccine given.

The Dubai-based company aims to deepen its presence in the existing markets that still have high growth potential.

As per media reports, Careem’s spokesperson confirmed that the company currently has about 1,400 employees, which means it has employed just over 200 since May 2020 but still has some way to go back to its pre-pandemic level of around 1,700.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs can submit their resume/CV on the Careem Group’s official website.

Job vacancy details

Position: Hiring for Product Manager II (Food & Groceries)

Experience: 2-4 years

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai

Position: Big Data Engineer II

Experience: 4+ as software engineer

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai

Position: KSA partnerships and commercial director

Qualification: MBA

Experience: Leadership role

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Position: Account Manager II

Experience: Account management, sales or business development roles

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Doha, Qatar

Position: Senior Product Manager

Experience: 8+ years of experience in building and launching payment products at scale

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai

Position: Senior Software Engineer- iOS

Experience: 8+ years of iOS application development, with extensive use of Swift, I/O, collections, algorithms and well-known application frameworks

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai

