UAE-based Careem to fill over 200 vacancies; check details

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based ride-hailing company Careem, which is owned by Uber, has vacancies for over 200 roles in the company.
According to a LinkedIn post, Careem wrote that it was looking to fill jobs that spanned across the ride-hailing firm. “From engineers to data analysts, operations managers to platform designers, and everything in between.”
Established in July 2012, Careem provides its services in over 100 cities across 13 countries and has created two million income-generating opportunities in the region.
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs can submit their resume/CV on the Careem Group’s official website.
Here are some of the job vacancy details
- Position: Accounting, FSS, Tax & ERP
Qualification: Degree in Accounting
Experience: Working experience of at least 7 years with 3 years in accounting leadership roles
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Cairo, Egypt
- Position: Territory Manager
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Management, Engineering, or related degree required
Experience: 5-6 years of consultancy, technology sales experience
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Position: Procurement Associate
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Logistics or related field experience: 1-2 years of experience in procurement from telco, retail, FMCG, tech industry preferred
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Position: Pricing & Promotions Manager
Experience: At least 4+ years of experience in FP&A, strategy consulting, pricing strategy, business analysis or similar. Time spent in tech or a start-up is a plus
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Dubai, UAE
- Position: Supply Lead
Experience: 2-3 years of relevant experience working in similar industry and role
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Amman, Jordan
If you are interested to apply for the job position of the Careem group, submit the following documents while submitting an online application and when you attend the pre-selection interview:
- Updated CV
- Original passport with minimum 1-year validity and a copy with previous visa (if any)
- Highest educational degree certificate
- Work experience certificated related to the Job
- Recently taken passport size a full-size color photographs
- Academic certificates and job-related training certificates