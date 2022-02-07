UAE-based Careem to fill over 200 vacancies; check details

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based ride-hailing company Careem, which is owned by Uber, has vacancies for over 200 roles in the company.

According to a LinkedIn post, Careem wrote that it was looking to fill jobs that spanned across the ride-hailing firm. “From engineers to data analysts, operations managers to platform designers, and everything in between.”

Established in July 2012, Careem provides its services in over 100 cities across 13 countries and has created two million income-generating opportunities in the region.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs can submit their resume/CV on the Careem Group’s official website.

Here are some of the job vacancy details

Position: Accounting, FSS, Tax & ERP

Qualification: Degree in Accounting

Experience: Working experience of at least 7 years with 3 years in accounting leadership roles

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Position: Territory Manager

Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Management, Engineering, or related degree required

Experience: 5-6 years of consultancy, technology sales experience

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Position: Procurement Associate

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Business, Logistics or related field experience: 1-2 years of experience in procurement from telco, retail, FMCG, tech industry preferred

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Position: Pricing & Promotions Manager

Experience: At least 4+ years of experience in FP&A, strategy consulting, pricing strategy, business analysis or similar. Time spent in tech or a start-up is a plus

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Dubai, UAE

Position: Supply Lead

Experience: 2-3 years of relevant experience working in similar industry and role

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Amman, Jordan

If you are interested to apply for the job position of the Careem group, submit the following documents while submitting an online application and when you attend the pre-selection interview:

Updated CV

Original passport with minimum 1-year validity and a copy with previous visa (if any)

Highest educational degree certificate

Work experience certificated related to the Job

Recently taken passport size a full-size color photographs