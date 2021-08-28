UAE begins hosting Afghan families under Crown Prince’s directives

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has begun hosting Afghan families, especially women and children, and will take all necessary measures to provide the care and support for them while they are in the country, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

This initiative comes in implementation of the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, within the framework of the country’s global humanitarian initiatives.

Since the Taliban took over country, thousands of Afghans, fearful for their lives and the lives of their families, have fled and taken refuge in many countries that have agreed to receive them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s initiative comes in line with the UAE’s support and reception of dozens of flights, which transport foreign nationals from Afghanistan, including a number of diplomats, international staff of various nationalities, and NGO workers to the country’s airports.

The UAE played a major role in facilitating the evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan. It facilitated the evacuation of more than 39,000 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.

It is noteworthy that the UAE has launched a center in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of subjecting travelers from Afghanistan to security checks and health checks, before proceeding to the United States of America or any third countries, in coordination with the US administration, and the UAE also provides various services to the evacuees, such as care services health and food.

Thousands of people are still waiting inside and outside Kabul airport, hoping to travel outside the country, at a time when countries are rushing to evacuate their nationals by the August 31 deadline.