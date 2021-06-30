UAE begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai health authority on Tuesday began vaccinating pregnant women against the emerging COVID-19 virus in all vaccination centers spread in the United Arab Emirates.

The authority also called for the need to pre-register and book an appointment for vaccination through the DHA smartphone application, or through WhatsApp on 800342.

This step aims to reduce the outbreak of the emerging COVID-19 virus and protect the health of pregnant women from the global pandemic.

“Before taking the vaccine, pregnant women, especially those with underlying health conditions, should consult a specialist doctor who was following their pregnancy,” said Dr Muna Tahlak CEO of Latifa hospital for women and children.

The vaccination will be administered in two doses and the vaccination is recommended after the first 13 weeks of pregnancy.

The Dubai health authority has reserved the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine necessary to vaccinate pregnant women residing in the emirate.