UAE bizman Khalaf Al Habtoor donates free bread vending machines

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) businessman, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor has supported the “Bread for All” initiative and donated several vending machines for the effort, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.

Al Habtoor purchased 10 pre-programmed vending machines to prepare free bread for the needy and workers, to be distributed in collaboration with shopping centres at a number of approved locations in Dubai.

“Such initiatives consolidate the humanitarian position of the UAE and contribute to the solidarity of all society’s segments, and I thank the organisers for this good idea and urge everyone to participate,” Al Habtoor said.

“We are fully prepared to support this initiative across all emirates,” he added.

Chairman Khalaf Al Habtoor contributes with 10 machines in the #Breadforall initiative launched by @mbrendowment

Chairman KAH urges all people to support and take part of this initiative.#Alhabtoorgroup #خبز_السبيل pic.twitter.com/Je9awqovwc — Al Habtoor Group (@alhabtoorgroup) September 21, 2022

On September 17, Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) announced the launch of the ‘Bread for All’ initiative that offers free freshly-baked bread through vending machines across Dubai to aid needy families.

The initiative aims to provide fresh bread to those in need through smart machines deployed in several outlets.