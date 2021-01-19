UAE bizman Yusuffali nominated for govt’s Centre for Migration

Thiruvananthapuram: M.A. Yusuffali, Chairman and Managing Director of UAE-based Lulu Group International has been nominated as expert member of the Governing Council of India Centre for Migration (ICM) by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

ICM is a committee that undertakes research and studies on migration of Indian workers for overseas employment and supports informed policy making in MEA.

Courtesy “twitter/Yusuffali_MA” [file photo]

Objectives of ICM

Among other objectives, ICM is tasked with equipping the country’s human resources in the field of employment to international standards, providing guidance for promoting employment in foreign countries, highlighting India as a country with a highly qualified and skilled workforce, and preparing welfare schemes for the Indian working community abroad.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, also includes the Secretary, Ministry of Finance, the Secretary, Ministry of Labour and the Secretary, Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Yusuffali thanks Indian Government

Yusuffali said: “I sincerely thank the Indian government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering me for this strategically important nomination. I will use my experience of almost 5 decades in the Middle East both as an NRI businessman and as an employer of more than 30,000 Indians to further enrich the diaspora.

My efforts will be more towards preparing the new generation as a global professional fit for today’s fast-evolving business environment, especially considering the challenging times we are going through.”