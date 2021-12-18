UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim passes away

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) businessman Majid Al Futtaim has passed away on Friday. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately announced. However, prayers for him and his family have circulated on social media.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the late Majid Al Futtaim. “May Allah Almighty bestow his mercy upon our brother, Majid Al Futtaim, a creative businessperson, and one of Dubai’s most important senior businessmen. Majid Al Futtaim, a man of endless goodness, who never stopped giving back to his nation, recently employed 3,000 Emiratis. May his soul rest in peace,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

رحم الله أخونا ماجد الفطيم، رجل الأعمال المبدع ، وأحد أهم تجار دبي وكبار رجالاتها …

وصاحب عطاء للوطن وخير لا ينقطع .. آخر قراراته كان توظيف ٣٠٠٠ مواطن … رحمه الله وأسكنه فسيح جناته وألهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان .. آمين pic.twitter.com/BZKtRrdRds — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 17, 2021

About Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim was born in Dubai in the 1930s in a business-oriented family. Majid Al Futtaim is considered one of the most important entrepreneurs who witnessed the renaissance of the state. He grew up in a merchant family, where his father Mohammed and uncle Hamad worked in the trade of wood, fabrics and pearls.

He was on the world’s top 10 richest Arabs’ list in 2021 by Forbes with a net worth of $3.6 billion.

Majid Al Futtaim, the tycoon of commercial and entertainment centres, founded the giant Majid Al Futtaim Holding Group in 1992. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 13 hotels and 26 malls, most notably Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and Mall of Egypt in Cairo.