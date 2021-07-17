UAE: Children, senior citizens not allowed to attend Eid Al-Adha public prayers

Abu Dhabi: Children under the age of 12 and adults over the age of 60 years will not be allowed to attend the public Eid al-Adha prayer in Abu Dhabi, the local media reported on Friday.

The Abu Dhabi emergency crisis and disaster commission has announced precautionary measures for Eid al-Adha’s prayers.

Anticipating a rise in COVID-19 cases, the UAE government has issued strict guidelines that must be followed in mosques and those who celebrate Eid al-Adha at home.

Individuals under 12 and over 60 years of age as well as those with chronic illnesses or respiratory symptoms, may not attend public Eid prayers. This also applies to individuals living with patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as well as those living with someone in contact with COVID-19 patients.

This is the second Eid that mosques and open-air spaces called the musallahs (prayer hall) can hold private prayer after sunrise.

Over two Eids last year, worshippers were asked to perform prayers at home as a COVID-19 safety measure.

The national emergency crisis and disasters management authority (NCEMA) has outlined COVID-19 safety rules that worshippers must strictly adhere to:

The maximum duration of a post-prayer sermon is 15 minutes.

The doors of the prayer hall and mosques open 15 minutes before the start of the prayer.

Places of worship will be closed immediately after prayer ends.

Worshipers need to bring their own prayer mats. Social distancing stickers will be placed.

Individuals infected with the COVID-19 and close contacts are strictly prohibited from attending prayers.

Those under the age of 12 and over 60 are advised to perform prayer at home.

Access to service facilities such as restrooms, ablution areas and water dispensers will not be granted.

The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after prayer is prohibited.