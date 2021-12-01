UAE confirms first case of Omicron variant

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) said on Twitter that the variant was detected in an African woman who came from an unspecified African country.

وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع تعلن تسجيل أول إصابة بالمتحور "أوميكرون"لسيدة إفريقية#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات #mohapuae pic.twitter.com/SP2ZSYGLOy — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) December 1, 2021

The woman had not shown any symptoms but her condition was being monitored, Mohap said.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE Health Sector is fully prepared to address various COVID-19 variants by taking all proactive measures through inspection and conducting all necessary tests.

The Ministry also reiterated the importance of taking the COVID vaccination, including the booster shot, in order to ensure immunity and protection of COVID-19–related fatalities or severe symptoms, specially in light of the emergence of new variants.

The case marks the second-known instance of omicron being detected among Gulf Arab nations.

Earlier on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Saudi Arabia has confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant coming from a north African country.

On November 26, 2021, countries around the world have closed their borders with African countries after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Omicron a variant of concern.

UAE has imposed travel restrictions from seven southern African countries due to concerns over the new Covid-19 variant. Travellers from these countries would need to stay in a third country for at least 14 days before flying to the UAE.