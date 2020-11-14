UAE Crown Prince extends greetings on Diwali

Syed AzamPublished: 14th November 2020 9:21 am IST
Abu Dhabi: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on Saturday extended his greetings to India on the occasion of Diwali.

“On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, we congratulate all those who celebrate around the world, and wish them continued prosperity and progress,” said the Crown Prince on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” he tweeted.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated on November 14 this year, which is also the occasion of Children’s Day.

