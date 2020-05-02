UAE develops breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment

DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) research institute has developed a breakthrough treatment in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the clinical trial of the treatment was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC.

The treatment administered to 73 COVID-19 patients and none of them reported immediate adverse effects and make a complete recovery.

The recipients were moderately or severely ill before treatment, with many intubated in an ICU.

طور باحثون في دولة الإمارات علاجاً جديداً بواسطة الخلايا الجذعية لـ (#كوفيد_19) أظهر نتائج واعدة في التجارب الأولية.https://t.co/WkR5ugn2D0 pic.twitter.com/kCDLZSvJXy — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) May 1, 2020

Clinical trials

The innovative process involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them into the lungs of a patient via inhalation of a mist.

BREAKING: A UAE research institute has developed a breakthrough treatment for COVID-19 which could be a game-changer in the global fight against the virus. 1/5 — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) May 1, 2020

The initial phase of clinical trials is successful and more trials are being conducted to have a clearer understanding of its effectiveness that are expected to be completed in a couple of weeks.

UAE leaders congratulates

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces congratulated the team of researchers and medical experts for the scientific achievement.

رئيس الدولة ونائبه ومحمد بن زايد يهنئون شعب الإمارات والمقيمين على الإنجاز العلمي الخاص بتطوير علاج "كورونا" pic.twitter.com/nDIrFuOaAu — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 1, 2020

Patent granted

The Emirati Ministry of Economy revealed it granted a patent to the centre for the development of the innovative and promising treatment.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday, May 1 have detected 557 new COVID-19, taking the tally in the country to 13,038 in the emirates with 111 deaths and 2,543 recoveries.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.