UAE: Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours on last day of Expo 2020

The Dubai Metro will remain functional for 24 hours on the last day of the Expo 2020 to meet the rush of visitors, who have been making a beeline at various pavilions in the event.

Metro trains will be functional all night on March 31 as scores of people are expected to visit the Expo 2020 on the final day of the six month extravaganza,” said Tareq Ghosheh, Chief Events and Entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, according to a Khaleej Times report.

The closing ceremony promises to be a grand affair, consisting of fireworks, air shows and renowned performers. The celebrations will continue till 3 a.m., when all the portals of the Expo 2020 will be closed.

The performance will be live streamed through out the expo site on giant screens.

Sequence of Events:

Jets paint the sky: UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team will perform an air show over the Expo site.

At 7 p.m., 400 artistes will perform at the Al Wasl Plaza. Further, Chinese-American Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform at Dubai Millanium Amphitheater at 8:0 PM. The musical perfornance willl be followed by singer Norah Jones’ show on Jubilee Stage at 8:30 p.m.

The official twitter handle of Expo 2020 Dubai shared details of the closing ceremony and said, ” Join us this Thursday, 31 March to say goodbye to six historic months with a spectacular closing ceremony. See global music icons, enjoy dazzling fireworks, and exciting performances unfold beneath the stunning Al Wasl Dome.”