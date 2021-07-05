UAE: Eight-year-old Indian boy found dead in neighbour’s car

Abu Dhabi: A missing eight-year-old Indian boy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was found dead in a neighbour’s car in Sharjah following an extensive search for him, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sharjah Al Nasiriyah.

The child’s family reported his disappearance to the Al Gharb police station on Sunday morning. However, he was found dead inside a car that was parked next to their house.

According to local media reports, initial investigations indicate that the child got into the unlocked car while playing and was unable to exit after closing the door. The boy is said to have died of a high temperature and suffocation. The forensic laboratory said there was no criminal suspicion in the incident.

Sharjah Police expressed its condolences to the child’s family. The officials stressed the importance of parents being vigilant towards their children and not neglecting them. The police have also urged parents to take safety precautions to reduce the occurrence of such incidents.