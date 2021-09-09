UAE embassy in India issues alert: Do not visit suspicious websites

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy in New Delhi has issued a disclaimer advising its visitors and clients to visit the embassy’s official website for any necessary information and avoid visiting suspicious websites.

“Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs,” embassy said in a tweet.

Last month, an embassy official revealed that fake flight authorization letters were being sold by fraudsters claiming to be UAE embassy officials. There are reports that such websites are being used to deceive UAE nationals trapped in India.

The embassy further said that, it would not be held responsible for any losses incurred after accessing fake websites.