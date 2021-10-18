UAE: Etisalat unveils world’s first electric flying racing car

Abu Dhabi: The world’s first electric flying racing car, the Airspeeder prototype is being presented for the first time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Etisalat pavilion in Gitex Global 2021 on Sunday.

Etisalat is a multinational Emirati based telecommunications services provider, currently operating in 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The flying car ‘Airspeeder’ is designed to be used for city air travel and motorsports. The vehicle is built by Alouda with Acronis’ cyber protection support.

As per the media reports, currently, the vehicle can travel at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The prototype could reach speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour after it will be launched by the end of the year. The racing car which is available on display is able to hit 250 kilometres per hour.

The flying racing car is 4.1 metres long and designed for agility and performance racing.

“We have 30-minute racing. So, the vehicle comes in for an electric battery fix-up. The battery is taken out and a new battery goes in just 14 seconds. In the future, we will explore to do it even faster,” Khaleej Times quoted Jack Withinshaw, chief commercial officer at Airspeed.

Gitex Global, which runs from October 17 to 21, 2021, will unite international innovators across the globe in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, block chain, quantum computing, fintech and immersive marketing.