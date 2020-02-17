UAE: Expat loses life while saving wife from fire

A+ A-

Abu Dhabi: In a tragic incident, an Indian expat lost his life while saving his wife from the fire. This incident took place in Umm-al-Quwain.

As per the details of the case, the expat who is identified as Anil Ninan (32) was in the bedroom when the fire broke out in the apartment. When he saw his wife, Neenu in the corridor surrounded by the fire, he rushed to save her.

In an attempt to save his wife, Ninan also caught fire.

Rushed to hospital

Later, both Ninan and Neenu were taken to Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm-al-Quwain and then to Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Ninan who suffered 90 percent burns succumbed to injuries whereas, his wife who is out of danger is recovering in the hospital.

It may be mentioned that the couple who hails from Kerala has a four-year-old son.