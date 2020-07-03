UAE: Expat sexually abuses woman in mall, held

By Sameer Updated: July 03, 2020, 10:43 am IST
girl student
Representational Photo

Dubai: An expatriate sexually abused a woman inside a fitting room of a mall. This incident took place in Dubai, UAE.

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as a 40-year-old Pakistani forced the victim to touch him inappropriately. He also misbehaved with her. Although he tried to pull her towards him, she managed to escape.

After the incident, a complaint was lodged with Dubai Police. Later, the accused was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Dubai Court of First Instance started hearing the case. The next hearing of the case is scheduled to the held on 15th July.

Till the next hearing the accused will continue to remain in custody.

Categories
Middle EastTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close