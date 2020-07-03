UAE: Expat sexually abuses woman in mall, held

Dubai: An expatriate sexually abused a woman inside a fitting room of a mall. This incident took place in Dubai, UAE.

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as a 40-year-old Pakistani forced the victim to touch him inappropriately. He also misbehaved with her. Although he tried to pull her towards him, she managed to escape.

After the incident, a complaint was lodged with Dubai Police. Later, the accused was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, Dubai Court of First Instance started hearing the case. The next hearing of the case is scheduled to the held on 15th July.

Till the next hearing the accused will continue to remain in custody.