UAE: Expats must have Dh10,000 minimum salary to sponsor 5 relatives

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced that the ex-pats who wanted to sponsor five relatives on a residence visa must have a minimum monthly salary of 10,000 Dirhams (Rs 2,24,887), local media reported.

Under the cabinet decision, ex-pats who wish to bring their relatives to the country must have adequate housing and monthly income.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al Khaleej, according to Ali Muhammad Al Shamsi, head of the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs, and Port Security, an ex-pat is allowed to bring five individuals if the monthly income is 10,000 Dirhams.

If an ex-pat wants to bring six of his relatives to the UAE, he must have a monthly income of at least 15,000 Dirhams (Rs 3,37,250).

However, if an applicant wishes to sponsor more than six individuals, the ICP General Manager will be the one to determine the applicant’s eligibility for sponsorship.

This announcement is accompanied by other relevant explanations about the loss or damage of passports or identity cards for expats, whether they occur within or outside of the country.

Lost passport

Under the new visa rules, the UAE will allow residents who have lost their passports or identity cards to enter the country.

These people are required to request an entry permit through the smart service platform and refer to the competent department within three working days to complete the procedures.

This decision also specifies conditions for granting tourist visas, including that the sponsor or host must be a registered institution, company, or body related to tourism in the valid facility card system and provide a tourism program.

Humanitarian cases

This decision also mentions five conditions that must be met for issuing residence visas to immigrants from countries affected by war, disasters, or unrest.

This decision specifies that people who wish to accompany their relatives or spouse’s relatives must meet certain conditions to obtain a residence permit.

To qualify for residency in the UAE, you must have the following: citizenship of a country not classified by the head of the organization as being in a state of war, disaster, or unrest, physical presence in the UAE, and sufficient financial stability. and proper housing arrangement.

Exempt cases

The resolution also lists three categories of people who are exempted from having their residence visas revoked if they stay abroad for more than 180 days.

These include— golden visa holders and their families and green visa holders and their families. People who have been granted an exemption from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) for valid reasons and have paid the required fees will also be allowed to keep their residency permits until their expiry.

UAE’s recent visa updates

In January 2023, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) updated 15 services covering visas and entry permits through its smart channels.

The updates, which took effect on February 1, include a 30-day extension of single-entry visas for 90-day visa holders, as well as a ban on extending a residence visa if it is valid for more than six months.