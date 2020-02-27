UAE: Father sentenced to death for sexually abusing daughter

A+ A-

Dubai: An Asian national was sentenced to death by the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court after it found him guilty of sexually abusing his minor daughter.

According to reports, the accused identified as A.S. was found guilty of forcing his daughter into sex for a long period.



The disgusting crime came to light after the victim managed to run away from her father’s house, and hid at her friend’s house.



On reaching her friend’s house, the victim narrated her ordeal to her who informed her father following the report filed against the accused.

On arrest, the accused confessed to the crime. The police also found about 665 porn videos of the victim on his mobile phone.

Probing the case, the accused was first referred to the RAK Public Prosecution and then to the Criminal Court, which found him guilty.

The court presided over by Chief Judge Sameh Shaker, sentenced the father to death.