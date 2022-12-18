UAE: Filipino petrol filler wins Rs 4 lakh in ‘Camp ka Champ’

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Filipino petrol filler won the grand prize of 20,000 Dirham (Rs 4,50,507) in the 16th edition of Western Union ‘Camp ka Champ’.

Jerry Balbin from the Philippines was crowned the winner of a talent hunt— ‘Camp ka Champ’ competition for UAE workers.

“I love singing, and I still cannot believe that I have won the title and cash prize. It is like a dream come true. I will send this money back home for my elder brother’s medical support,” said Balbin, who works as an attendant with a local fuel retailer in Fujairah told Gulf News.

The winners’ loved ones will also be invited to Dubai for the first time in the competition’s history, on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Jerry expressed his wish to invite his parents to Dubai to witness their hero being felicitated.

The first-place winner, Jerry Balbin, received a cash prize of 20,000 Dirham (4,50,507) and the three runners-up won 10,000 Dirham (Rs 2,25,253) each.

More than 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab the 50,000 Dirham (Rs 11,26,269) prize money.