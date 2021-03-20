UAE firefighters among highest paid in the world

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates civil defense personnel salaries are among the highest in the world, country’s deputy prime minister and minister of Interior, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday.

During a federal national council meeting, Zayed al Nahyan responded to a member who had requested the increment in the wages of civil defense employees as recognition for the great services they are providing the nation.

After the FNC meeting, the Minister wrote on his Twitter: “During the discussion in the Federal National Council, one of the members requested an increase in the salaries of civil defensemen, and we explained to him that the salaries of civil defense personnel in the UAE are the highest in the world.”

The minister praised, “The exceptional care that the UAE government gives to all its institutions. These are the global standard comparisons by country.”

خلال النقاش في المجلس الوطني الاتحادي طلب أحد الأعضاء زيادة رواتب رجال الدفاع المدني، فأوضحنا له أن رواتب رجال الدفاع المدني في الإمارات هي الأعلى عالميًا. وهذا بفضل الرعاية الفائقة التي توليها حكومة الإمارات لجميع مؤسساتها.

— سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) March 18, 2021