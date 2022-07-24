UAE: Five airlines open applications for 300 job vacancies

Dubai: Five airlines across UAE on Saturday opened job applications to fill in 300 vacancies for their domestic and international operations.

Airlines including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi are currently hiring for full-time jobs in various roles. There are over 100 vacancies in the Dubai-based Emirates, which is hiring for cabin crew, contact centre agents, sales agents, engineers, technical staff, airport service agents, and senior maintenance technicians among other roles.

The airline’s subsidiaries dnata, Emirates Holidays, Emirates SkyCargo and Arabian Adventures have the following positions open including senior administrator, travel consultant, senior manager and chief architect, cargo handling supervisor, technical manager, senior cargo sales executive, and public relations specialist.

Also Read Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle: Palestine

Apart from Dubai, these positions are also open in Auckland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Karachi, Addis Ababa, Munich, Mauritius, London, Colombo, Muscat, New York, Chicago, Poland, and Budapest to name a few international locations. Most airlines are expected to continue hiring throughout the year as the aviation sector is getting back after the pandemic.

flydubai recently announced the expansion of its workforce by 25 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Similarly, Etihad Airways has listed over 100 jobs on its career portal that include cabin crew, food safety audit officer, network development manager, airside safety officer, manager route profitability, forklift operator, warranty and repair officer, butcher, baker, cook, corporate communication officer among others, Khaleej Times reported.

Cabin crew jobs are available in various international locations, including Australia, Germany, Oman, Istanbul, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Japan, Malaysia and other countries. However, the cabin crew will be based in Abu Dhabi.

Flydubai is recruiting for over a dozen vacancies, including IT senior developer, flight operations manager, legal affairs specialist, senior officers for schedule planning, fleet and networking planning specialist, senior flight operations coordinator, IT network engineer.