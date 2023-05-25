UAE flights: Wizz Air launches special fares starting from Dh129

Abu Dhabi: UAE low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, has introduced special fares for selected countries during the summer to meet the increase in demand from travellers.

You can now book tickets to Salalah at 129 Dirhams (Rs 2,906).

The airline noted that flights to Madinah are expected to be a popular choice among travellers preparing for the upcoming Haj season.

Also Read UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi introduces his space ‘friend’

“Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers an eclectic mix of captivating destinations across Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. We strongly encourage all travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares during this summer season,” Wizz Air Abu Dhabi officer and managing director Johan Eidhagen said.

Passengers can book tickets on WIZZ Flex which allows passengers to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure at no cost and receive 100 per cent of the fare refunded immediately in the airline credit.

Know destination and special fares