UAE, Germany discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in trade and energy

Dubai: At least two senior officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Germany met to discuss “ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in trade, investment and energy.”

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, and Robert Habeck, German minister for economic affairs and climate action, on Tuesday discussed issues of common interest, including energy, and stressed the importance of stabilising the world’s energy and food markets, Xinhua news agency reported citing the UAE’s state news agency WAM.

The two officials also exchanged views on the latest regional and international issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ways to resolve the conflict, said the report.

The meeting came a day after five major agreements related to hydrogen research and development were signed between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, a leading UAE company for hydrogen production, and the German energy companies Hydrogenious and Uniper.

استقبلت #أدنوك في المقر الرئيسي للشركة اليوم، معالي الدكتور روبرت هابيك، وزير الشؤون الاقتصادية وحماية المناخ في الحكومة الألمانية الاتحادية كجزء من الوفد الألماني.



تم التوقيع على الاتفاقيات التي تؤكد على علاقات الشراكة الراسخة في قطاع الطاقة بين البلدين الصديقين.#طاقة_للحياة pic.twitter.com/DS7NbPbSk6 — ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) March 21, 2022

Before arriving in the UAE, Habeck was in Qatar on Sunday to search for alternatives to Russian gas supplies following the US-led sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The German minister’s three-day trip to the Middle East was “aimed at finding alternative sources of energy that would help Germany reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas supplies,” reported German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.