UAE: Heavy rain lashes many parts of the country

Dubai: Heavy rain lashed many parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Ras al-Khaimah, Jais mountains and Fujairah reported moderate to heavy rainfall.

Later, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared videos on Instagram.

An official of NCM confirmed that four cloud seeding flights were dispatched.

As per weather forecast, winds may blow dust across the country.

Meanwhile, the humidity level across the country is expected to be between 80 and 85 percent. However, in mountainous regions it is likely to be 60 percent.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.