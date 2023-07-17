UAE holidays in 2024: Nine-day break expected

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents who are already planning their annual vacation for next year can look forward to these dates in first half of 2024.

Based on astronomical calculations, the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH is expected to begin on March 11, 2024 and is likely to last 30 days. Therefore, Eid Al-Fitr is expected on Wednesday, April 10.

According to the announcement of the UAE government, Eid Al-Fitr holidays are given to public and private sector employees from Ramzan 29 to Shawwal 3.

This means that UAE workers can take a day off starting from Monday, April 8, until Friday, April 12.

Employees will have a nine-day holiday from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, April 14.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Centre, Eid Al-Adha is expected to start on Monday, June 17, 2024, Arabic daily UAE Barq reported.

Employees in the UAE will have a five-day break starting on June 15 and lasting through June 19 if Eid Al-Adha falls on the scheduled date.

It is worth noting that the Islamic (or Hijri) calendar, unlike the Gregorian calendar, is based on moon sightings, which makes the dates subject to change.

The expected dates released by the Emirates Astronomical Society are also consistent with the predicted dates on the Islamic Finder website.