UAE honours Indian businessman for philanthropic work

Dubai: The UAE has honoured an Indian businessman for helping debt-ridden migrant prisoners by assisting them to repay their debts and providing them free air travel back to their respective countries, according to a media report.

Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Wednesday presented Firoz Goulam Merchant with an excellence certificate and a citation, the Gulf News reported on Thursday.

Merchant, who is the proprietor of Pure Gold Jewellers, has been carrying out the work since the launch of his philanthropic movement- Forgotten Society.

He has been working with several correctional institutions in the country to identify debt-ridden prisoners and assisted them in repaying debts, thereby securing their release and providing free air passage to their respective countries, the report said.

“It was a very proud moment for me to be acknowledged by the government of the land. I would like to express my gratitude to the UAE government for this honourable recognition for my humble efforts to support the community,” Merchant was quoted as saying in the report.

Source: PTI