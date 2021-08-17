UAE hotels hiring ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Hotels are re-hiring in the United Arab Emirates after UAE authorities raised their operating capacity to 100 per cent ahead of the Expo 2020 Dubai rush.

On August 14, authorities eased restrictions on some sectors amid a downturn in new COVID-19 conditions within the country.

Due to restrictions on flights from the Indian subcontinent and other countries, which is the main source of manpower for the private sector in the UAE, hotels and catering companies are looking for alternative markets to meet their human resource needs.

Local hoteliers told the Khaleej Times that most hiring is done locally due to visa and travel restrictions.

“We can see that the job market is opening up again and hotels are looking to reassign staff. This will be in line with the demand for business in the city, which we all expect to grow in the coming weeks now with the opening of borders and the relaxation of restrictions,” Khaleej Times quoted Sahil Thakur, director of gross sales and advertising and marketing at Revier Dubai Hotel.

He pointed out that recruitment is still taking place inside the Emirates, as many countries are on the red list, and it is not possible to import labor from these places.

“Hotels will definitely turn towards these traditional markets once the COVID-19 protocol is changed and people are allowed to travel to the UAE.”

With the participation of 192 countries in the event, the Expo-2020 in UAE is already causing a buzz in the local and international labor market.

The first world Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), Expo 2020, runs from October 1 2021 to March 31 2022 and invites millions to join in the creation of a new world in six months’ celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.

Here are some of the Hotel jobs vacancy in UAE

Hyatt Hotel-DubaiPosition: Hotel Host – Front Office

Experience: 2-3 years

Salry: As per company norms

Qualification: Any Graduate

To apply for this click here.

Grand Central Hotel

Poistion: Hotel Reservations Assistant

Experience: 3-6 years

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: Any Graduate

To apply for this click here,

Rotana Hotel

Position: Multiple job roles

Experience: Mandatory

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: Any Graduate

To apply for this click here.

Accor Hotels

Position: Housekeeping Supervisor

Experience: 3-4 years

Salary: As per company norms

Qualification: Any Graduate

To apply for this click here.

Al Bustan Centre and Residence