UAE: How to check if you have a travel ban?

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd August 2022 7:50 pm IST
UAE: How to check if you have a travel ban?

Dubai: In case someone misses out on payment of credit card dues, they may want to check whether they have been put on the travel ban list.

Such bans are likely to be imposed if the person has outstanding liabilities, criminal cases, disputes or violations of immigration laws. In the case of credit card dues or loans, a person failing to pay three consecutive instalments or six non-consecutive ones would be facing a travel ban.

Also Read
What are the jobs of the future in UAE?

The UAE government on its website said, “Before planning your travel, it is advisable to check and/or solve any issues that might stop you at the airport immigration counters.” It further added if necessary, one may seek the assistance of a lawyer, or contact the nearest immigration/police office in your area for advice.

MS Education Academy

“Lenders may approach the court and request the imposition of a travel ban if the outstanding amount is more than Dh 10,000,” founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button