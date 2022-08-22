UAE: How to check if you have a travel ban?

Dubai: In case someone misses out on payment of credit card dues, they may want to check whether they have been put on the travel ban list.

Such bans are likely to be imposed if the person has outstanding liabilities, criminal cases, disputes or violations of immigration laws. In the case of credit card dues or loans, a person failing to pay three consecutive instalments or six non-consecutive ones would be facing a travel ban.

The UAE government on its website said, “Before planning your travel, it is advisable to check and/or solve any issues that might stop you at the airport immigration counters.” It further added if necessary, one may seek the assistance of a lawyer, or contact the nearest immigration/police office in your area for advice.

“Lenders may approach the court and request the imposition of a travel ban if the outstanding amount is more than Dh 10,000,” founder and managing partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.