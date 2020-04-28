UAE: Hyderabad based doctor gets emotional as cop salutes her

Dubai: Dr Ayesha Sultana, a Hyderabad based doctor in Dubai, had an ‘unforgettable experience’ when Dubai police stopped her car and gave a salute instead of checking her documents during curfew hours.

Dr Ayesha was driving home to Sharjah after finishing her shift at the Al Ahli Screening centre, at 1:00 am on Tuesday, April 28, when she was stopped by Dubai Police near the Al Mulla Plaza on the Dubai-Sharjah highway.

Narrating the incident, Dr Ayesha tweeted: “I’m driving back home at 1am during curfew hours, got stopped by @DubaiPoliceHQ

I told him I’m a doctor returning from duty, had all my papers to present them But the refused to check anything & gave me a Salute As a (UAE) resident, this is the biggest day of my life THANKYOU

She further writes, “Thankyou for the gesture I’m blessed to be in the UAE and serve the people here”

Khaleej Times quoted Dr Ayesha as saying, “I did panic a bit and I was focused on getting my work permit and other documents to prove I am a doctor. But to my surprise, the policemen refused to check my documents and instead gave me a salute and said I can go.”

She adds, “This is the best reward you can get as a doctor. As someone who grew up in UAE, this is an unforgettable day for me. This gesture from Dubai police means a lot to me and other healthcare workers around the world. This shows their respect to medics.”

Born and brought up in the UAE, Dr Sultana was preparing for her MD exams after finishing internship with DHA, when she was called by the Health Authority to join in the fight against coronavirus.

Dr Sultana had to convince her much concerned family that it was her call of duty. She says, “That is the whole point of being a doctor. This is my home and I want to do my best in helping UAE fight the pandemic. We see around 200 to 300 people every day – both with and without symptoms. It is very rewarding and I am all the more committed to continue doing my job”.

Healthcare workers in the UAE are very much respected and hailed as the “first line of defence against Covid-19”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to twitter in March to launch an online campaign to thank them with #ThankYouHeroes.

