UAE: Hyderabadi expat’s impulsive decision leads to win Rs 2 cr in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 34-year-old United Arab Emirates-based Hyderabadi ex-patriate’s last minute impulsive decision to participate in Dubai’s Mahzooz millionaire draw has changed his life forever and made him a millionaire overnight as he won Dh1 million (Rs 2,01,97,385) in the recent weekly draw.

Mir from Hyderabad, India is a sales manager in Dubai bagged the second-tier prize after matching five of the six winning numbers (9, 11, 21, 31, 32, 34) to become Mahzooz’s 15th millionaire this year.

On September 25, five hours before the live draw, Mir took the impulsive decision to enter the draw. Mir’s wife, who is also an active participant, won Dh1,000 (Rs 20,176) just two weeks ago. However, he never thought that he would win a million dirhams that would change his life.

“I was not able to check the results immediately as I was busy running errands. I was at work the following day when I received a call, informing me that I had won Dh1 million. I thought it was a prank by some radio station. When I realised that the call was genuine, I tried to speak but couldn’t utter a word,” Khaleej Times quoted Mir.

He moved from his hometown of Hyderabad, to Dubai 12 years ago to pursue his higher education. But he decided to quit when he got a lucrative job in the emirate.

Mir plans to use his winning amount to sponsor the education of some underprivileged students in India after setting aside part of the prize money for savings.