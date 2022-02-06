UAE: In 2021, Dubai saw the most tourist from India

With 9.1 lakh tourists from India in the year 2021, India remained the largest international travel source market for Dubai.

A great number of people have travelled from India to the UAE for mega-events such as the IPL, T20World Cup, and the ongoing Dubai Expo, which has long been the most popular foreign destination for Indian travellers.

According to Dubai Tourism, the city received 72.8 lakh, international overnight visitors, from January to December 2021, up 32% from the same time the previous year.

“Dubai strongholds regained momentum to register positive growth in 2021, with India delivering 910,000 visitors (5.3 per cent YoY), followed by 491,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia (+22.8 per cent YoY), and 444,000 (+50.3 per cent YoY) and 420,000 (+7.1 per cent YoY) from Russia and the United Kingdom, respectively,” it said in a statement.

“Dubai’s hotels fared successfully in the fourth quarter, with a significant increase across all hospitality measures compared to 2020, with domestic travel accounting for a large share of the accommodation sector.” For the first time in Q4 2021, the hotel sector beat pre-pandemic levels across all metrics, including over 81.4 per cent occupancy vs 80.7 per cent in Q4 2019,” the statement further noted.