UAE: Indian expat offers Rs 81K reward for missing African grey parrot

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate has announced Dirham 4,000 (Rs 81,386) for anyone who finds his missing African grey parrot, which flew away through an open balcony door and disappeared.

The 12-year-old African Grey parrot called Mitthu flew off on Monday at the family’s Bur Dubai home, around 3 pm.

Pet owner Arun Kumar after several failed attempts to find their pet has announced the reward. “Mithu is like a family member. He’s been with us for 12 years now. I don’t know how my family and I could possibly manage without him. My parents are particularly close to him,” Kumar told Khaleej Times.

He has a silver band on his left foot with a number on it, Arun Kumar added.

This is the second time he has left Kumar worried. About seven months ago, the Mithu family was seriously injured in a near-fatal accident at the home of their owner Arun Kumar.

The accident left Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash. Kumar has spent around Dirham 7,000 (Rs 1,42,439) on its treatment.