UAE: Indian expat wins Rs 2 cr in Mahzooz draw, vows to fund aunt’s cancer treatment

Abu Dhabi: A 49-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate won a guaranteed raffle prize of Dirhams one million (Rs. 2,23,28,572) in the 137th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner Aijaz Wasi Ansari — matched five out of the six winning numbers during the weekly Mahzooz draw held on July 15.

Also Read Umrah 1445 AH: Saudi Arabia welcomes overseas pilgrims

Aijaz, who heads the distribution department at a private company, has been participating in Mahzooz since its launch in November 2020.

“Quite frankly, I was shocked. In order to comprehend the email, I had to read it two to three times. I also checked my Mahzooz account to see what my credit amount was. The next day, I received a call from Mahzooz, which confirmed my big win,” Aijaz told Mahzooz.

Yet another winner took home a guaranteed AED 1,000,000

in Saturday's raffle draw! Participate now for AED 35, and

you could win next! 📲 *T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/8dGYKGGx8a — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) July 20, 2023

Aijaz intends to use his winnings to fund his daughter’s higher education as well as his aunt’s cancer treatment and therapy for his mother-in-law, who is in a coma at an Indian hospital.

Till date, Mahzooz has created 52 millionaires, making it one of the most popular weekly draws in the country among foreign participants.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.

The weekly draw, every Saturday consists of a draw with a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 20,000,000 (Rs 44,69,11,400) and a weekly draw that guarantees that one participant will win at least Dirham one million.