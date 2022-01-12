UAE: Indian man awarded over Dh5 lakh as compensation after road accident

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered an insurance company to pay Dh 506, 000 to an Indian man who had met with a road accident in the UAE. The accident took place on August 22, 2021.

The victim, Abdul Rahman, had approached Dubai court for compensation from the insurance company. After reviewing the case, the court ordered the company to pay compensation and legal expenses incurred by the victim.

On August 22 last year, the victim was inside his car which was parked in front of a grocery shop where he was an employee. Suddenly, another car crashed into his car. In the accident, he received brain injuries.

Later, his friends had approached Salam Pappinissery, a social worker who is also a legal representative to file a legal case on behalf of the victim.

The case was filed against the insurance company and the person who caused the accident.

After reviewing the medical and police reports, the Dubai court had ordered the insurance company to pay a compensation of Dh5 lakh. Later, the company approached the court to reduce the compensation amount, however, the plea was rejected.

Again, the insurance company had filed an appeal. Rejecting the appeal, the court said that the medical report is enough to access injuries and compensation amount.

After the judgment, Rahman said that most of the compensation amount will go into medical expenses. He also said that due to injuries, he will not be able to work anymore.