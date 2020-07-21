UAE: Indian mission to remain open on weekends, public holidays

DUBAI: Starting August 1, the Consulate General of India in Dubai will remain open on weekends and public holidays, Consul-General Aman Puri said.

Puri officially took charge of the Consulate on Sunday, and given the current circumstances owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will remain open all days of the week, including weekends and public holidays.

“Starting August 1 to December 31, the consulate will remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on holidays. Unlike an open house, consular services will be made available for those in need of emergency requirements such as passport renewal for emergency travel, etc,” he told the Khaleej Times.

He said the decision was also subject to review, depending on the situation.

“We feel that the coming days are going to be tough and people may need our support. However, this is not something new. Our colleagues at posts and missions (Indian) have always come forward in support of distressed Indians. Given our community here in Dubai is large, the needs here are large as well.”

Puri said it remains his priority to continue to provide support towards the repatriation of stranded Indians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“As a priority, we will continue to support the stranded Indians to Dubai to return home. So far, the consulate has repatriated 170,000 Indians from Dubai and the Northern Emirates,” he tld the Khaleej Times.

Out of the 170,000, a total of 40,000 have flown out on the Vande Bharat Mission repatriation flights, and 130,000 have used chartered flights organised by private companies and community groups.

Puri also assured that the Consulate will continue to support distressed Indians in every way possible.

“Not just those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but even those who have suffered economic distress due to the ongoing crisis,” he said.

Puri replaced former Consul-General Vipul, who left Dubai on July 11.

