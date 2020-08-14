UAE: Indians holding valid Emirates visa are now permitted

Any Indian & UAE airlines can carry any Indian national holding of valid UAE visa from India to UAE.

By Nihad Amani Published: 14th August 2020 7:52 am IST
Dubai: As travel restrictions continue to shift and evolve, India’s policy for its citizens traveling to the UAE is the most recent change. Indians in possession of any valid UAE visa are now allowed to enter the country. One source of this news came from the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, who posted the story to Twitter on August 10th.

Emirates aircraft flying from India to Dubai may now have more passengers on board.

Indians able to enter UAE with a valid visa

The news came via Ambassador Pavan Kapoor, who wrote on Twitter,

Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE!”

This news will be much welcomed by many in India, as the country has close economic ties to the United Arab Emirates as well as other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. These include the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

India had earlier banned its citizens from traveling to the UAE – even those holding tourist or visitor visas.

