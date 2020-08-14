UAE: Indians holding valid Emirates visa are now permitted

Dubai: As travel restrictions continue to shift and evolve, India’s policy for its citizens traveling to the UAE is the most recent change. Indians in possession of any valid UAE visa are now allowed to enter the country. One source of this news came from the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, who posted the story to Twitter on August 10th.

“Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE!”

This news will be much welcomed by many in India, as the country has close economic ties to the United Arab Emirates as well as other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. These include the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

India had earlier banned its citizens from traveling to the UAE – even those holding tourist or visitor visas.