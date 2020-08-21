UAE-Israel agreement: Trump expects Saudi Arabia to join deal

Washington: Donald Trump, President of the United State expects Saudi Arabia to join the UAE-Israel peace deal.

At White House news conference on Wednesday, replying to question whether he expects Saudi Arabia to join the deal, Trump said, “I do”.

UAE-Israel peace deal

The peace deal normalizes the relations between UAE and Israel. As per the deals, Muslims all over the world will be allowed to offer prayer at Al-Aqsa whereas, Israelis can avail cost-effective flights through Dubai.

After the deal, emirates may be allowed to buy F-35 jets.

Earlier, the policy of US was to ensure that Israel has military advantage over its adversaries.

Saudi Arabia clears its stand

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister cautiously welcomed the agreement.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the deal, which also halted unilateral annexation by Israel of West Bank territory sought by the Palestinians, could be viewed as positive.

But he refrained from outright backing the move and stressed Saudi Arabia is open to establishing similar relations on condition that a peace agreement is reached between Israel and the Palestinians.

Prince Faisal reiterated the kingdom’s long-stated public stance of support for the Arab Peace Initiative sponsored by Saudi Arabia in 2002 which promises Israel full ties with Arab states if a peace settlement is reached with the Palestinians.

Conditions for that, however, must be based on internationally recognized parameters, he said.