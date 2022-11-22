UAE: Israeli interfaith couple gets married in Abu Dhabi

The new law, which governs family matters for expats or foreigners, also offers tourists a chance to finalise civil marriage contracts in Abu Dhabi.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd November 2022 3:53 pm IST
Israel Couple (Photo: Khaleej Times)

An interfaith couple from Israel on Monday tied the knot in Abu Dhabi as per the new law in the UAE since civil marriages are not allowed in Israel.

The couple was identified as 26-year-old Dmitri Sedov and 41-year-old Elena Gladovsky. It is to be noted that Israel doesn’t allow interfaith marriages due to differences in religious practices. Only religious leaders are supposed to perform the marriages.

The couple, originally from Russia met in Tel Aviv in April 2021. “We were really happy with the quick approval and how easy the process has been. The application process was very easy and cheap, and the marriage service has been fantastic.” Dmitri was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

About 4,700 civil marriages have been performed at Abu Dhabi’s new family court since the UAE Capital implemented the new law, allowing civil marriages in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The new law, which governs family matters for ex-pats or foreigners, also offers tourists a chance to finalise civil marriage contracts in Abu Dhabi.

