UAE issues more than 500 golden visas to doctors

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has issued more than 500 golden visas to doctors in the capital Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to reinforce the emirate as an “incubator of talent and honour the achievements of residents working the healthcare sector,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) stated on Wednesday.

The golden visas to the doctors were nominated for their distinguished commitment, responsibility and sacrifice to ensure the health and safety of the community.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DOH) held a virtual event for doctors and healthcare professionals to honour them with golden visas.

UAE’s Golden Visa: What is it and who is eligible to apply?

Golden visas were introduced in 2019. They are designed to enable foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The golden visa system mainly offers long-term stay (5 and 10 years) to people belonging to the following groups: investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents such as researchers, medical professionals, scientific and knowledge workers, and remarkable students.

The ten-year residence permits are given to people who have made an excellent contribution to the country, have highly valued skills or work in important industries that are crucial for economic growth.

The advantage of the visa is security as the UAE government has made it clear that they are committed to expatriates, investors and essentially everyone who wants to make the UAE their home, an extra reason to make them feel safe about their future.

Thousands of people in the UAE have now been granted a golden visa in recognition of their special status.