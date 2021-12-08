UAE launches new 50 dirham note to celebrate Golden Jubilee

Abu Dhabi: A new 50 Dirham banknote has been issued by the UAE Central Bank to celebrate the country’s 50th National Day on Tuesday, December 7, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The front of the new note has a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the right and the commemorative picture of the founding Rulers after signing the Union document.

It also has a picture of Wahat Al Karama – the memorial to the heroes of the Emirates – on the left side, in addition to a picture of Wahat Al Karama, which witnessed the UAE flag for the first time.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of UAE rulers attended the launch of the new banknote.

The new issue is the first banknote made of ‘polymer’ which is the best material for making banknotes.

Banknotes made of this material are more durable and sustainable than traditional paper notes and last two or more times as long as cotton banknotes, and can be completely recycled.

The new 50 Dirham banknote has advanced security features, as it has been relied on advanced technologies to enhance customer confidence and combat counterfeiting.

The new note will be available at Central Bank branches and ATMs soon. The current Dh50 note will continue to be in circulation and accepted as currency.

The UAE presidential advisor, Anwar Gargash, commented on the launch of the new version on his official page on Twitter, and wrote, “The new fifty-dirham banknote carries an important narrative of the history of the Emirates and a deep link between events and their places to remain in the conscience of future generations. It is the document of the union and the efforts of the fathers. The founders of our armed forces’ championships are a history worthy of documentation and pride, a beautiful initiative dear to our hearts.”

A number of Twitter users of UAE commented on this idea, expressing their admiration for the launch of the new version of the note.

