UAE lifts ban for fully vaccinated residents from India, other countries

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from a list of previously suspended countries including India and other countries, effective from September 12, 2021, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The decision includes India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lankan, Nigeria, and Uganda, the countries from which entry was previously prohibited.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) jointly announced the decision, adding that travelers must be fully vaccinated residents with World Health Organisation (WHO) -approved vaccines.

The WHO-approved COVID vaccines are: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Oxford/AstraZeneca, Covishield (Oxford/AstraZeneca formulation), Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

This comes in line with the state’s strategy in creating a balance between public health and various vital sectors and in support of national efforts to achieve sustainable recovery and revive the economic sector.

Details to apply:

Arriving passengers must apply via the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approvals, in addition to presenting the approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

A negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, must also be presented before departure.

They must also undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place, are also required.

Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

Those who are fully vaccinated with any WHO-approved vaccine and who have been staying in one of the countries on the suspended list for more than six months – since the travel suspension decision was issued – for each country, can return to the UAE under a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.

All other previously announced precautionary measures for unvaccinated people coming from those countries remain in place.