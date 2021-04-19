UAE: Man fined for carrying Dh1 million on bicycle in Dubai

Dubai: In Dubai, a man has been fined for not following safety measures. He was carrying Dh1 million in a plastic bag on a bicycle.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, this incident took place in Naif. It was revealed by the Director of Naif Police Station, Dr Tariq Mohammed Noor Tahlak in an interview with the media.

Speaking about the safety norm, he said that companies must send at least two persons along with cash to deposit in the bank. He also said that they must travel in a car.

Apart from they must neither talk to stranger nor count the cash in public places, he added.

Talking about similar incidents, he said that police had earlier prevented many persons from becoming victims of thefts.