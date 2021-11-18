UAE: Man jailed for offering Dh10,000 bribe to govt employee

Hyderabad: An Asian businessman was granted a one-year jail term for offering a bribe worth Dh 10,000 to a customer service employee at the government center.

It is said that the man wanted the official to clear a government transaction without producing the necessary documents for the same. The accused also requested the official to change the name of a management consultancy. According to a report from Khaleej Times, police have said that the incident dates back to July 2020.

The Customer Service executive had filed a complaint stating that the client had offered her the bribe despite being intimated of the procedure for the clearance of the government transaction. She had also warned the client regarding the illegal practices and clearly stated that the transaction would not happen without approval from government authorities.

The Customer Service executive had informed her boss regarding the incident and said that the client had offered her a car. The police ambushed the accused when he was handing over the money to the executive.