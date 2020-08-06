UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Ajman market

Dubai: A major fire has broken out in the market in UAE’s Ajman area at around 6.30 pm.

Watch: Footage shows the extent of an ongoing fire that broke out in a market in the #UAE emirate of #Ajman, according to a video circulating on social media.https://t.co/D7qWLu2oTQ pic.twitter.com/Heel2gQxgb — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

Watch: Four specialized teams of firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the fire that broke out in a popular market in the #UAE emirate of #Ajman, according to a civil defense source who spoke to local newspaper al-Roeya.https://t.co/D7qWLu2oTQ pic.twitter.com/P5MS0j9m7N — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

Firefighters

“Ajman firefighters have cordoned off the site and used water and foam in extinguishing the blaze which has broken out in many shops therein,” sources told Khaleej Times.

LOOK: A fire broke out in a popular market in Ajman, UAE, causing parts of the building to fall and burn it completely. Authorities have declared the fire under control and no injuries or deaths have been reported. (Facebook/Ajman Police) pic.twitter.com/wNW9CpxsRl — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) August 6, 2020

The fire reportedly broke out in the emirate’s new industrial area.

“Four civil defence centres are involved in fighting the big inferno,” the sources said.

Beirut blast

Meanwhile, the Beirut blast death toll reached 100. In the explosions, over 4,000 persons received injured.

The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damage and casualties, Xinhua reported.

President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures. He said that was “unacceptable”.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI