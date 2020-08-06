UAE: Massive fire breaks out in Ajman market

Dubai: A major fire has broken out in the market in UAE’s Ajman area at around 6.30 pm.
Firefighters
“Ajman firefighters have cordoned off the site and used water and foam in extinguishing the blaze which has broken out in many shops therein,” sources told Khaleej Times.
The fire reportedly broke out in the emirate’s new industrial area.
“Four civil defence centres are involved in fighting the big inferno,” the sources said.
Beirut blast
Meanwhile, the Beirut blast death toll reached 100. In the explosions, over 4,000 persons received injured.
The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damage and casualties, Xinhua reported.
President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures. He said that was “unacceptable”.