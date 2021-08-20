UAE: Medical facility asked to pay Dh 500,000 to woman for wrong diagnosis

Hyderabad: Following the complaint of a woman, who was duped into believing she has malignant cancer, the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance asked the medical facility to pay the victim Dhiram 500,000 (nearly one crore Indian rupees) in compensation for damages.

The complainant stated that the medical facility had taken advantage of her good health insurance to make money. The hospital authorities purposefully lied to her and misled her into believing that she was suffering from cancer.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the victim filed a lawsuit in the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance against the medical facility authorities and demanded the money in compensation for her physical, moral, and material damages.

Her lawsuit cited that she was suffering from indigestion and the medical facility authorities initially conducted a medical test and later a doctor, the first defendant, recommended she be shifted to the Department of Internal Medicine for further tests.

Another doctor, the second defendant, told her she was suffering from cancer, and she was asked to undergo a surgical procedure to remove the ‘malignant’ tumour. She experienced severe complications after the surgical procedure and had to visit another hospital for a second surgery.

A committee, which was appointed by the court to investigate the matter, corroborated the medical reports’ findings. The faulty surgical procedure also led to complications and damages to the complainant’s abdominal wall.